New Issue-CAF adds $407.094 mln notes
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Corporacion Andina de Fomento
 on Tuesday added $407.094 million to an existing
senior unsecured note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CORPORACIÓN ANDINA DE FOMENTO

AMT $407.094 MLN  COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 107.907  FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3       YIELD 3.412 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/25/2012   
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

