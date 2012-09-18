New Issue-CAF adds $407.094 mln notes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Corporacion Andina de Fomento on Tuesday added $407.094 million to an existing senior unsecured note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CORPORACIÓN ANDINA DE FOMENTO AMT $407.094 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.907 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.412 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/25/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A