CafePress forecasts 3rd-qtr below Street, shares plunge
July 30, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

CafePress forecasts 3rd-qtr below Street, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.05 to $0.07 vs est $0.10

* Sees Q3 rev $42.5 mln to $45.0 mln vs est $49.8 mln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.10 vs est EPS $0.09

* Q2 rev up 26 pct to $47.1 mln, vs est $48.6 mln

* Shares down as much as 41 pct in after-market trade

July 30 (Reuters) - Print-on-demand website CafePress Inc forecast current-quarter results that were well below analysts’ expectations, worried over Europe’s economy, sending its shares down as much as 41 percent in after-market trading.

The company’s shares, which had closed at $13.70 on the Nasdaq on Monday, hit a low of $8.10 in trading after the bell.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 5 to 7 cents per share on revenue of $42.5 million to $45.0 million.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 10 cents per share on revenue of 49.8 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We are taking a cautious approach to our outlook for the second half of 2012 given the current political cycles and macro weakness in Europe,” Chief Financial Officer Monica Johnson said in a statement.

Net loss for the second-quarter widened to $260,000, or 2 cents per share, from $129,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 26 percent to $47.1 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 10 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $48.6 million for the second quarter.

CafePress debuted on the Nasdaq in March this year.

