Cagamas debut keeps Singapore sukuk alive

* Maiden sukuk boosts sagging Singapore Islamic finance hub goal

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (IFR) - Leading Malaysian issuer Cagamas printed its debut Singapore sukuk last Tuesday, just as the city state’s dream to build a vibrant Islamic finance hub appeared to lay in tatters.

A day earlier, Singapore’s biggest banking group DBS had announced the shutdown of the Islamic Bank of Asia. The bank had been set up in 2007 as a joint venture with investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council to bring a chunk of the US$2 trillion global Islamic finance market to Singapore.

DBS said that, as a separate entity, the Islamic Bank was not able to achieve economies of scale, a telling sign that Islamic finance has not taken off as the government had hoped. Instead, DBS will develop and distribute Shariah-compliant products within its main operations.

The issue last Tuesday from Cagamas, the national mortgage corporation of Malaysia, therefore provided some welcome relief, especially as it was the first sukuk sale this year in Singapore. The agency raised S$162.25 million (US$115.5 million) for a one-year Islamic bond priced to yield 2.113 percent.

According to Thomson Reuters data, a grand total of S$2.8 billion of sukuk has been issued in Singapore since the market opened in 2001, a drop in the ocean compared to global sukuk issuance of US$50-$60 billion projected by Standard & Poor’s for this year alone.

Singapore is not short of Islamic funds or investors. Since 2010, Islamic banking assets have grown by 73 percent and Islamic assets under management by 22 percent, figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore show. The main hurdle, bankers say, is returns.

“It is not hard to sell sukuk in Singapore,” said a debt capital markets banker who had arranged a Singapore dollar Islamic bond.

“There are a lot of Islamic funds here who can buy the paper, but sukuk paper in Singapore has among the lowest yields in the world and that’s just not appealing to investors.”

Cagamas paid 2.113 percent for the one-year Islamic funds in Singapore, which on a straight line basis is far lower than the 3.65 percent it paid for a one-year conventional deal sold in Malaysia in July this year. Cagamas does not have any outstanding one-year Islamic paper.

From the perspective of Singapore issuers, there are few incentives to pick a sukuk format as Islamic deals are viewed as structured products and are more cumbersome to issue than conventional bonds. Costs are not much lower and the sales process is not any faster than with conventional bonds.

“Sukuk paper does attract certain pools of investors but the price saving is often very minimal,” said a debt syndicate banker. “Often, companies that issue sukuk do it because they need the Islamic liability to match an Islamic asset.”

The Cagamas sukuk, arranged by sole lead OCBC, was the agency’s second Singapore dollar deal in two months. A S$100 million 2.23 percent three-year private placement in July was the national mortgage agency’s debut in the island republic.

Bankers said the Malaysian issuer took advantage of favourable basis swaps to bring all proceeds back into its natural currency in ringgit.

The Singapore forays reflect Cagamas’s plans to raise its global presence as a regular issuer. The borrower, rated A3 by Moody‘s, sold a maiden five-year, 2.745 percent US dollar bond last December. It had hoped to return to the US dollar markets this year but the volatile currency markets impeded the plan. The ringgit has plunged to an 18-year low against the US dollar.

The Singapore sukuk will issue off a US$2.5 billion multicurrency sukuk issuance progamme and will settle on September 25. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)