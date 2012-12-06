Cagamas issuance grows 76 pct to reach 5 bln ringgit in 2012

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cagamas Bhd, Malaysia’s second-largest issuer of debt securities, saw total issuance grow 76 percent to 5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.64 billion) this year.

The company met its expected total issuance this year after the recent sale of a 1.45 billion Islamic bond, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans in order to promote home ownership, is Malaysia’s largest issuer of AAA-rated debt securities. ($1 = 3.0413 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)