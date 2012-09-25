FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Cagamas announces 3-mth 500 million ringgit Islamic commercial paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR,Sept 25 (Reuters) - National mortgage corporate Cagamas Berhad said it will issue 500 million ringgit ($162.81 million) of sharia-compliant Islamic commercial paper.

The paper will be redeemed at its full nominal value upon maturity, ranking pari passu among the company’s other papers and unsecured obligations, said Cagamas in a statement on Tuesday.

Cagamas is the biggest issuer of AAA-rated debt securities in Malaysia. Bills issued go towards the financing of housing loans and consumer receivables. ($1 = 3.0710 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Eric Meijer)

