FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cagamas issues $151.3 mln Islamic bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Cagamas issues $151.3 mln Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - State-backed mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd has issued 500 million ringgit ($151.3 million) worth of three-month Islamic bond, its first sukuk for the year.

The sukuk was oversubscribed by 2.4 times as demand for high-grade papers with short tenures remains strong, Cagamas said in a statement on Tuesday. Investors have also taken a more cautious approach as the U.S. Federal Reserve slows its bond-buying, it added.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans in order to promote home ownership, is Malaysia’s second-largest issuer of debt instruments after the government. The company doubled its annual issuance to 9.9 billion ringgit last year. ($1 = 3.3045 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.