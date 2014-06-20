FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cagamas to issue new 20 bln ringgit debt programme
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2014 / 1:42 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Cagamas to issue new 20 bln ringgit debt programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Reuters) - Credit agency RAM Ratings said state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd will issue 20 billion ringgit ($6.22 billion) in commercial paper and sukuk to refinance existing debt.

The issue will refinance existing debt of 20 billion ringgit expiring June 25, RAM said in a ratings filing with the central bank late on Thursday, assigning Cagamas’s new programme its highest P1 rating.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans in order to promote home ownership, is Malaysia’s second-largest issuer of debt instruments after the government. The company doubled its annual issuance to 9.9 billion ringgit last year.

Cagamas is also looking to branch out regionally, building on its experience with secondary mortgage markets, though details on this “remain scant”, RAM said. ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.