FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C.Agricole confirms Emporiki talks with Alpha Bank
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

C.Agricole confirms Emporiki talks with Alpha Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole confirmed on Monday that it was in exclusive talks to sell the whole of its Greek Emporiki unit to Alpha Bank as the French bank seeks to pull out of the debt-stricken country.

Under Alpha Bank’s firm offer, Credit Agricole’s 2.3 billion-euro ($2.96 billion) recapitalisation of Emporiki would be increased to 2.85 billion, and Credit Agricole would subscribe to 150 million euros in convertible bonds to be issued by Alpha Bank.

“Credit Agricole deems that this transaction would assist it in reaching the solvency targets of the Credit Agricole group at 2013 year-end, as previously announced,” the bank said in a statement.

The deal, which includes a disposal price of just 1 euro, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Credit Agricole added. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.