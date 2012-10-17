C.Agricole CFO refuses to comment on capital hike

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Credit Agricole refused to comment on whether the French bank might seek a capital increase after it warned of a 2 billion-euro ($2.6 billion) loss on the sale of Greek unit Emporiki to Alpha Bank.

“This is not a question for today,” CFO Bernard Delpit told an analyst conference call on Wednesday, following a question on whether the bank might ask for extra capital from the network of regional cooperative banks that own the majority of its shares. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)