FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C.Agricole takes 2 bln eur hit from Emporiki sale
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

C.Agricole takes 2 bln eur hit from Emporiki sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that its sale of Greek lender Emporiki to Alpha Bank would impact its third-quarter net income by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Credit Agricole, which confirmed in a statement that it had signed a contract for the sale, announced on Oct. 1 that it intended to pay Alpha 550 million euros to take Greek lender Emporiki off its hands.

Analysts said at the time that the transaction would lead to a 2 billion-euro hit to earnings. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.