Credit Agricole to cut stake in Eurazeo
November 21, 2013

Credit Agricole to cut stake in Eurazeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday it would cut its 18.3 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo via a sale of shares and convertible bonds.

The bank said it would begin with a placement of at least 3.2 million Eurazeo shares, worth 179 million euros ($241 million) at Thursday’s closing price, followed by the sale of zero-coupon bonds exchangeable for up to 5.1 million Eurazeo shares, worth 285 million euros. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
