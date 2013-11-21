Credit Agricole to cut stake in Eurazeo

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday it would cut its 18.3 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo via a sale of shares and convertible bonds.

The bank said it would begin with a placement of at least 3.2 million Eurazeo shares, worth 179 million euros ($241 million) at Thursday’s closing price, followed by the sale of zero-coupon bonds exchangeable for up to 5.1 million Eurazeo shares, worth 285 million euros. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)