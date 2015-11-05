UPDATE 1-C.Agricole names farmer in unifying chairman role

(Adds details)

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA delivered its highest quarterly net profit in over four years on Thursday and named cereal farmer and long-serving executive Dominique Lefebvre in a new over-arching group chairmanship role.

The appointment of Lefebvre came as France’s largest retail lender seeks to unify and simplify governance of its three-tier group structure. He will chair the listed bank in addition to two other top tier group entities that represent the mutual banks it serves.

Chief Executive Philippe Brassac described the move as a “unique” step over the last thirty years that would help the group design a united 2020 strategy to be presented on Mar 9.

Credit Agricole said its net income rose 14.8 percent to 930 million euros ($1.01 billion) - the highest since the first quarter of 2011, helped by strong consumer demand a 189 million boost from its interest in Eurazeo private equity fund. Income from insurance activities accounted for a third of net earnings.

“We have good results in the context of hesitant and sluggish economic growth and we are well placed to take advantage of economic recovery which will eventually happen,” Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told journalists on a conference call.

Credit Agricole, which has its roots in the French farming community, has refocused operations on its key markets of France and Italy, after an unsuccessful international expansion spree to try to catch up with rivals.

Net income in French regional banks rose 2.4 percent, while its LCL French retail network showed a 3.1 increase in profits, boosted by buoyant growth in home loans. Credit Agricole added that its core equity tier one ratio was up by 10 basis points to 10.3 percent. The mutualist group of regional banks said it capital ratio stood at 13.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9199 euros)