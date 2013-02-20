FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C.Agricole sees significantly positive 2013 result
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

C.Agricole sees significantly positive 2013 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole expects to achieve a “significantly positive” result this year, finance head Bernard Delpit said on Wednesday.

Delpit, speaking at a news conference following the publication of 2012 results, did not give a precise target.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet added that the bank was “working to respond to the external inquiries” relating to Libor and Euribor, adding that the bank had made no specific provisions for expenses concerning the probes. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.