C.Agricole says CFO Delpit to step down in May

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit would step down from the French bank in May, the same month as outgoing Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet’s mandate ends.

Chifflet said in a brief statement that Delpit’s contributions to the business had “played a major role in stabilising and improving Credit Agricole SA’s results as well as strengthening the balance sheet”.

The bank gave no further details in the statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Vinocur)