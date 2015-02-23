FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Safran says C.Agricole's Delpit to become new CFO
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 23, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Safran says C.Agricole's Delpit to become new CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Combines statements from Safran and Credit Agricole)

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit has decided to leave the French bank to take up the same role at Safran, the aerospace group said on Monday.

Delpit, 50, will succeed Ross McInnes, who is expected to be confirmed as chairman of the board of Safran following its annual shareholders meeting on April 23.

The move, due to take place in May according to Credit Agricole, will coincide with the departure of Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet from the bank.

Credit Agricole said last week, when it posted a 13 percent increase in quarterly profit, that it had given itself until the end of this week to decide on a replacement for Chifflet, whose mandate ends in May.

Chifflet said in a brief statement that Delpit’s contributions to the business had “played a major role in stabilising and improving Credit Agricole SA’s results as well as strengthening the balance sheet”.

The bank gave no further details in the statement. A spokeswoman said the bank would name a successor in good time.

Safran said in December that Philippe Petitcolin would be its next CEO and McInnes its future chairman, as it picked internal candidates to end months of uncertainty over the successor to Jean-Paul Herteman, whose chairman and CEO roles will be split when he retires on April 23.

A former economic advisor to the French president and CFO of France’s postal service, Delpit became CFO of Credit Agricole in 2011. (Reporting by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Nick Vinocur and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.