UPDATE 1-CA Immo chief to leave almost three years early
December 16, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CA Immo chief to leave almost three years early

(Adds details, background)

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Austrian property group CA Immo, Bruno Ettenauer, will quit his position at the end of the year, almost three years before his term runs out, the company said on Wednesday, without a giving a reason.

Ettenauer will be replaced at the beginning of January by Frank Nickel, the former chief of U.S.-based real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield and former real estate manager for Deutsche Bank in Germany, Nickel’s home country.

“We are fortunate to have such a highly-regarded and experienced real estate executive to lead the company and continue with its successful strategy,” said CA Immo’s Chair of the board, Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer, and his deputy Dmitry Mints, in a statement.

CA Immo, which is streamlining its portfolio to focus on office properties in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, got a major new investor last year when Russian Boris Mints, Dmitry’s father, and his O1 group bought around a quarter of its shares.

After this, CA Immo got embroiled in a battle with bigger Austrian rival Immofinanz over buying stakes in one another, which resulted in CA Immo currently holding almost 7 percent in Immofinanz. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy and Mark Potter)

