a year ago
CA Immo's finance chief quits, tax expert to succeed him
September 27, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

CA Immo's finance chief quits, tax expert to succeed him

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo's Chief Financial Officer Florian Nowotny will step down at the end of the month, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it had chosen an expert on law and tax as his successor.

"CA Immobilien Anlagen AG and Mr Florian Nowotny agreed that Mr Nowotny will, at his own request, prematurely resign as a member of the executive board and CFO of the company upon expiry of 30 September 2016," CA Immo said.

The supervisory board confirmed his resignation and agreed on a replacement, said the company, which is in merger talks with rival Immofinanz.

It gave no reason for Nowotny's resignation.

"The company's supervisory board resolved in its meeting today to appoint Dr Hans Volkert Volckens with immediate effect as a member of the executive board and the new CFO of the company," it said.

"Dr Volckens is an expert in the areas of law, taxes, accounting and management of real estate enterprises in challenging times," the company added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)

