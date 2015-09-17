FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo selling H&M's largest logistics centre for over 100 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

CA Immo selling H&M's largest logistics centre for over 100 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo has agreed to sell Swedish fashion chain H&M’s largest logistics centre for more than 100 million euros ($112.9 million) to funds controlled by South Korea’s ADF Asset Management, CA Immo said on Thursday.

“Having sold the largest part of our logistics portfolio, we are investing these revenues ... in building new, modern office properties in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt,” said CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer.

CA Immo is currently increasing the proportion of big office properties in its portfolio in its core markets of Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe.

$1 = 0.8857 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.