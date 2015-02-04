FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo boosts cash pile by 130 mln euros selling logistics assets
February 4, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

CA Immo boosts cash pile by 130 mln euros selling logistics assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Real estate group CA Immo boosted its cash buffer by 130 million euros ($148 million) by selling logistics assets, including a portfolio of properties to Polish developer P3, the Austrian company said on Wednesday.

CA Immo plans to focus on offices in Central and Eastern Europe and has been shedding non-core real estate such as its logistics assets.

CA Immo reached a deal with P3 last October to sell the logistic portfolio, which comprises 467,000 square metres in Romania and Poland and which it held together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

A spokeswoman said the money counts as “free cash” in terms of accounting and excludes any loans related to the assets sold.

P3 is a unit of U.S. company TPG Real Easte and Canada’s Ivanho Cambridge. The parties did not disclose the purchase price.

In November CA Immo reported nine-month FFO I profit - an earnings measure which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales - of 54.0 million euros. It is due to publish full-year results on March 24.

$1 = 0.8761 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas

