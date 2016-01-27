FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo sells Berlin plots to Benson Elliot, Kauri CAB
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

CA Immo sells Berlin plots to Benson Elliot, Kauri CAB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo sold plots in Berlin with an area of around 25,000 square metres (270,000 square feet) to a joint venture between London-based Benson Elliot and Berlin-based Kauri CAB Development, CA Immo said on Wednesday.

The two buyers will develop retail, residential and office projects of roughly 70,000 square metres, with the first apartments to be finished in 2018. CA Immo was not immediately available to provide further details of the deal. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.