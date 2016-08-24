CA Immo set for higher dividend on 10 pct FFO rise in 2016 -paper

VIENNA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central and Eastern Europe focused property group CA Immo is targeting a 10 percent increase in funds from operations (FFO) this year and expects to raise its dividend on that basis, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt also quoted Florian Nowotny as saying that he knows no time table for a planned merger with rival Immofinanz.

CA Immo's Chief Executive had previously expected shareholders to vote on the project in the second quarter of next year.