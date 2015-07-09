Austria's CA Immo buys EBRD's Eastern Europe office portfolio

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - Property group CA Immo bought an office building portfolio across Eastern Europe from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a gross price of 60 million euros, the Austrian firm said on Thursday.

The portfolio comprises office buildings in Prague (Amazon Court, Nile House, Kavci Hory), Bucharest (Europe House, River Place), Budapest (City Gate, Infopark West) and Zagreb (Zagrebtower), CA Immo said in a statement.

“The buy-out of EBRD is perfectly in line with our strategy to expand existing core office holdings in our core cities and is an important step to further boost our recurring earnings,” said CA Immo’s CEO Bruno Ettenauer.

As a consequence, approximately 500 million euros ($551 million) of investment properties will be added to the balance sheet and (on an annualised basis) ... 35 million euros to the group’s rental income, Ettenauer added. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)