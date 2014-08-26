FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS SURVEY-CA Immo Q2 FFO seen down 18 percent
August 26, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-CA Immo Q2 FFO seen down 18 percent

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) -    
    * CA Immo Q2 results
    * Due on Aug 26 after market close
    * Q2 FFO seen down 18 percent at 16.8 mln euros
    
    Estimates for the results were collected May 28 to Aug 26
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                       Q2
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No  Yr ago Change%  Prev.Q
EBITDA                  31.8    30.9    34.5    29.9   3    56.8   -44.0    34.0
Operating result        37.4    37.8    41.9    32.4   3    46.1   -18.9    38.3
Result before tax       17.3    18.8    23.4    9.60   3    19.1    -9.4    17.9
FFO                     16.8    17.7    18.5    14.1   3    20.5   -18.0    29.7
FFO per share           0.19    0.20    0.21    0.16   3    0.23   -17.4    0.34
Net profit              13.3    14.9    17.3    7.70   3    16.0   -16.9    13.9
EPS                     0.15    0.17    0.20    0.09   3    0.18   -16.7    0.15



                    FY2014
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No  Yr ago Change%
EBITDA                   127     127     132     122   3     296   -57.1
Result before tax       88.3    88.5    98.0    78.5   3    83.6     5.6
FFO                     71.5    73.0    73.8    67.7   3    77.1    -7.3
FFO per share           0.81    0.83    0.84    0.77   3    0.90   -10.0
Net profit              55.9    56.3    63.5    48.0   3    48.3    15.7
EPS                     0.64    0.64    0.72    0.55   3    0.53    20.8
Dividend per share      0.44    0.45    0.45    0.42   4    0.40    10.0
NAV per share           20.9    20.9    20.9    20.8   3    20.5     2.0



                    FY2015
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No
EBITDA                   134     133     136     132   3
Result before tax        116     114     133     102   3
Net profit              88.0    80.1     116    68.0   3
EPS                     1.00    0.91    1.32    0.77   3
Dividend per share      0.50    0.50    0.51    0.50   4
NAV per share           21.6    21.6    21.9    21.3   3



                    FY2016
                        Mean    Median  High    Low   No
EBITDA                   142     143     145     139   3
Result before tax        130     128     143     118   3
Dividend per share      0.56    0.55    0.60    0.53   3

     
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: Baader Bank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux,
Raiffeisen Centrobank

 

 (Reporting by Michael Shields)

