Austria's CA Immo to hit 600 mln euro property sales goal -paper
July 9, 2013 / 6:47 AM / in 4 years

Austria's CA Immo to hit 600 mln euro property sales goal -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo is on track to hit its target of 600 million euros ($772 million) this year from property sales, Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer told a newspaper.

“We are selling a lot this year. Our real estate assets will be the highest in our history this summer before the sale of the Tower 185 stake,” he told WirtschaftsBlatt, referring to a partial sale of its flagship Frankfurt property.

He said that deal was on track to close by the end of the third quarter as planned.

Ettenauer said CA Immo was taking a patient approach to exiting investments in countries outside its core markets of Austria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

$1 = 0.7773 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

