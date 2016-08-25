FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-CA Immo CEO says Immofinanz merger talks to start early Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO, CFO quotes, background)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - CA Immo :

* When asked about potential share exchange ratio for planned merger with Immofinanz, CA Immo CEO Frank Nickel says, referring to CA Immo's H1 results: "What we presented today certainly does not lead to our self-confidence having suffered," but declines to provide details

* CA Immo EPRA net asset value (NAV) per share 25.68 eur at end-June vs Immofinanz's 3.39 eur at end-April

* CEO says first talks for merger with Immofinanz in the beginning of September

* CFO says hopes can announce news on office acquisition in CEE soon

* CEO says sees no big impact yet from Brexit on demand in Germany

* CEO says sees partial overheating in urban German residential market, sees bubble developing

* CEO says has no preference about spin-off or sale of Immofinanz Russia portfolio

* CFO Florian Nowotny tells Reuters merger with Immofinanz "not without alternative for our shareholders", CA Immo has strong stand-alone case also

* CFO says still realistic to expect vote on merger with Immofinanz at shareholder meeting in H2 2017

Further company coverage:

