UPDATE 1-CA Immo CEO says Immofinanz merger talks to start early Sept

* When asked about potential share exchange ratio for planned merger with Immofinanz, CA Immo CEO Frank Nickel says, referring to CA Immo's H1 results: "What we presented today certainly does not lead to our self-confidence having suffered," but declines to provide details

* CA Immo EPRA net asset value (NAV) per share 25.68 eur at end-June vs Immofinanz's 3.39 eur at end-April

* CEO says first talks for merger with Immofinanz in the beginning of September

* CFO says hopes can announce news on office acquisition in CEE soon

* CEO says sees no big impact yet from Brexit on demand in Germany

* CEO says sees partial overheating in urban German residential market, sees bubble developing

* CEO says has no preference about spin-off or sale of Immofinanz Russia portfolio

* CFO Florian Nowotny tells Reuters merger with Immofinanz "not without alternative for our shareholders", CA Immo has strong stand-alone case also

* CFO says still realistic to expect vote on merger with Immofinanz at shareholder meeting in H2 2017

