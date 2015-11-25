FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo's nine-month recurring earnings slightly up at 55.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

CA Immo's nine-month recurring earnings slightly up at 55.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on Wednesday its recurring earnings, or FFO I, which reflect earnings before taxes and property sales, were up 3.3 percent at 55.8 million euros ($59.26 million) in the first nine months of the year.

Confirming its guidance for 2015 FFO I to reach 80 million euros, CA Immo continues to streamline its portfolio to focus on office properties in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe.

“Given (the) positive market environment, target sales volume for non-strategic properties of 150-200 (million euros) will be exceeded,” CA Immo said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.