CA Immo sticks to outlook despite market jitters
May 22, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

CA Immo sticks to outlook despite market jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said it could hit full-year targets after first-quarter net rental income rose 19 percent.

“Despite the greater insecurity currently afflicting the financial markets, we have every confidence of achieving the key objectives we defined at the start of the year - namely, a rise in rental income and sales in the order of 300-350 million euros,” it said on Tuesday.

First-quarter net rental income rose 19 percent to 63.1 million euros ($81 million), thanks primarily to contributions from completed development projects. Consolidated net income after minority interests rose 71 percent to 17.3 million. ($1 = 0.7832 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)

