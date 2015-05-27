UPDATE 1-CA Immo raises outlook, dividend on recurring earnings boost

* Q1 FFO I 21.8 mln eur, up 36 pct y-o-y

* 2015 FFO I outlook raised to 80 mln eur

* 2015 dividend proposal 0.5 eur/shr vs 2014 0.45 (Adds details)

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien boosted recurring earnings by 36 percent in the first quarter and increased its full-year outlook for them to 80 million euros ($87.15 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company’s favoured earnings measure, which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO I profit, rose to 21.8 million euros.

CA Immo had previously expected its funds from operations to stay “at least” stable this year in comparison with 2014, when it reached 70 million euros.

“On the basis of enhanced FFO I expectations, the company will aim to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro per share in ... 2015,” it said, referring to a dividend boost from 2014’s 0.45 euro per share.

Strong demand in the German property market “should be exploited to a greater extent, non-strategic land reserves will be sold, with the capital resources thereby released re-invested in income-generating real estate”, it said.

CA Immo expects to generate between 150 million and 200 million euros from property sales this year.

CA Immo could also lower its financing costs, an area the management has focused on, by around a third in comparison with last year’s first quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)