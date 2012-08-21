FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo boosts H1 profit, rental income up
August 21, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

CA Immo boosts H1 profit, rental income up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo boosted first-half net profit 83 percent to 26.4 million euros ($32.6 million) as rental income rose 10 percent, it said.

Property sales generated revenues of 45.8 million, mostly from the disposal of long-term properties, especially in Germany, it said.

Its Eastern Europe segment contributed around half of group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

$1 = 0.8103 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

