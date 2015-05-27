FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo raises outlook, dividend on recurring earnings boost
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

CA Immo raises outlook, dividend on recurring earnings boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien boosted recurring earnings by 36 percent in the first quarter and increased its full-year outlook for them to 80 million euros ($87.15 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company’s favoured earnings measure, which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO I profit, rose to 21.8 million euros.

CA Immo had previously expected its funds from operations to stay “at least” stable this year in comparison with 2014, when it reached 70 million euros.

“On the basis of enhanced FFO I expectations, the company will aim to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro per share in ... 2015,” it said, referring to a dividend boost from 2014’s 0.45 euro per share. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.