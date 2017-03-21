FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 6:30 PM / 5 months ago

CA Immo to raise dividend by 30 pct for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo proposed raising its dividend by 30 percent to 0.65 euros per share for 2016 on Tuesday, after its funds from operations rose by 14 percent to 92 million euros ($99 million).

The rising value of its German portfolio means CA Immo wants to maintain a higher dividend payout ratio and sees its FFO I in 2017 reaching at least 100 million euros.

"The Supervisory Board and Management Board ... resolved to propose an increase in the payout ratio from 60 percent to 70 percent of FFO I to the Ordinary General Meeting for 2017," the company said. ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alexander Smith)

