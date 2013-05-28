Austria's CA Immo sees Tower 185 sale by summer

VIENNA, May 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo expects the sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, a major part of a disposals plan to cut its debt and risk, could be wrapped up by this summer, it said on Tuesday.

“As regards the company’s single most important transaction in the months ahead - the (partial) sale of Tower 185 - were now entering, as planned, into exclusive negotiations with a bidder and expect a successful outcome to be confirmed during summer,” Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

“We expect the annual result for our company to be generally satisfactory despite the persistently challenging economic climate,” he added.

The company said net rental income fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter to 69 million euros ($88.7 million), while net income after minorities rose 17 percent to 20.3 million euros.

CA Immo has cut its investment plans for this year by a third to 200 million euros as it fears a delay in economic recovery in the markets where it operates, especially in Europe.