FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's CA Immo sees Tower 185 sale by summer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

Austria's CA Immo sees Tower 185 sale by summer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo expects the sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in Frankfurt, a major part of a disposals plan to cut its debt and risk, could be wrapped up by this summer, it said on Tuesday.

“As regards the company’s single most important transaction in the months ahead - the (partial) sale of Tower 185 - were now entering, as planned, into exclusive negotiations with a bidder and expect a successful outcome to be confirmed during summer,” Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

“We expect the annual result for our company to be generally satisfactory despite the persistently challenging economic climate,” he added.

The company said net rental income fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter to 69 million euros ($88.7 million), while net income after minorities rose 17 percent to 20.3 million euros.

CA Immo has cut its investment plans for this year by a third to 200 million euros as it fears a delay in economic recovery in the markets where it operates, especially in Europe.

$1 = 0.7779 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.