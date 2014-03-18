CA Immo raises dividend as core profit jumps

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien reported record 2013 net rental income and core profit that rose by a fifth, proposing on Tuesday to raise its dividend by two cents to 0.40 euros per share.

“Top priority will be the continued optimisation of the real estate portfolio, the main tool for raising operational profitability. The incremental sale of real estate in non-strategic geographical and sectoral areas should improve our key portfolio indicators and enable us to manage the asset portfolio more efficiently,” it said in its 2014 outlook. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)