FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo raises dividend as core profit jumps
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

CA Immo raises dividend as core profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien reported record 2013 net rental income and core profit that rose by a fifth, proposing on Tuesday to raise its dividend by two cents to 0.40 euros per share.

“Top priority will be the continued optimisation of the real estate portfolio, the main tool for raising operational profitability. The incremental sale of real estate in non-strategic geographical and sectoral areas should improve our key portfolio indicators and enable us to manage the asset portfolio more efficiently,” it said in its 2014 outlook. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.