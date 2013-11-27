CORRECTED-CA Immo sees Q1 rental income significantly lower

(Corrects speaker to CFO from CEO)

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo expects significantly lower rental income in the first quarter of next year, following a record third quarter and two large disposals it hopes to complete this quarter, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“Q1 will be a significant lower line,” Florian Nowotny said on a conference call after the company reported third-quarter results late on Tuesday.