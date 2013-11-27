FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CA Immo sees Q1 rental income significantly lower
November 27, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-CA Immo sees Q1 rental income significantly lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects speaker to CFO from CEO)

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immo expects significantly lower rental income in the first quarter of next year, following a record third quarter and two large disposals it hopes to complete this quarter, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“Q1 will be a significant lower line,” Florian Nowotny said on a conference call after the company reported third-quarter results late on Tuesday.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens

