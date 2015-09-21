FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CA Immo to sell stake in Polish business park to partner
September 21, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

CA Immo to sell stake in Polish business park to partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a business park at Warsaw airport to its partner in the project, UBM Development, for more than 80 million euros ($90.45 million).

The deal for Poleczki Business Park is expected to close by the end of the year, CA Immo said.

CA Immo said they had agreed not to give a precise figure for the purchase price. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

