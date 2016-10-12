Three CA Immo supervisory board members resign

VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Three supervisory board members of Austrian property group CA Immo will step down on Nov. 10, the company said on Wednesday without giving a reason.

Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer's, Barbara Knoflach's and Maria Doralt's terms should have run at least until 2019, but a spokeswoman said the 16-head committee was able to operate until replacements were found at the next shareholder meeting.

CA Immo is in early merger talks with rival Immofinanz . (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Greg Mahlich)