October 1, 2013 / 1:44 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Austria's CA Immobilien sells most of Tower 185 project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CA Immo divests its largest property

* Buyers are German pension funds PPG and WPV

* CA Immo shares up 3 percent (Adds price for deal, names of buyers, shares)

VIENNA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell two thirds of its Tower 185 project in Frankfurt to German pension funds for about 330 million euros ($446.7 million), it said on Tuesday.

The partial divestment of its largest property was done at slightly above book value. Shares in the company rose 3 percent to 11.05 euros by 1340 GMT, outperforming a flat European real-estate index.

“Two German pension institutions are each to acquire one third of the Frankfurt office property, which has a market value of around 0.5 billion euros ($677 million),” it said in a statement. CA Immobilien keeps the remaining third.

CA Immo said the two buyers were PPG, which administers pensions for PricewaterhouseCoopers Germany, and WPV.

Reuters had reported in August that a PwC pension fund was in talks to buy a stake in Tower 185.

CA Immo said it had also agreed a long-term 300 million euro mortgage loan for the property with the Bayerische Versorgungskammer public pension fund. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Goodman and Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
