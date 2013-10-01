FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's CA Immobilien sells most of Tower 185 project
October 1, 2013 / 6:29 AM / in 4 years

Austria's CA Immobilien sells most of Tower 185 project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell two thirds of its Tower 185 project in Frankfurt to German pension funds, it said on Tuesday, completing a partial divestment of its largest property.

“Two German pension institutions are each to acquire one third of the Frankfurt office property, which has a market value of around 0.5 billion euros ($676.83 million),” it said in a statement without identifying the buyers. CA Immobilien keeps the remaining third.

The company said that it had also agreed a long-term 300 million euro mortgage loan for the property with the Bayerische Versorgungskammer public pension fund. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

