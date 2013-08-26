FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS SURVEY-Austria's CA Immo Q2 core profit seen up 8 pct
August 26, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 4 years

EARNINGS SURVEY-Austria's CA Immo Q2 core profit seen up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26  (Reuters) -    * CA Immobilien Q2 results
    * Due Aug 27, 1600 GMT
    * EBITDA seen up 8 percent at 57 mln euros
    
    Estimates for the results were collected Aug 22-Aug 26.
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                Q2                                                    
                                                     Yr   Chang       
                  Mean  Median   High    Low  No    ago      e%  Prev.
                                                                     Q
 EBITDA           56.7    56.3   57.4   56.3   3   52.4     8.2   57.0
 Operating        54.7    55.1   55.8   53.1   3   75.2   -27.3   51.6
 result                                                          
 Result before    20.9    20.1   23.6   19.0   3   25.0   -16.4   27.8
 tax                                                             
 Net profit       14.3    15.1   17.0   10.9   3   9.05    58.0   20.3
 EPS              0.16    0.17   0.19   0.12   3   0.10    60.0   0.23
                                                                      
                                                                      
                                                                      
                FY2013                                                
                                                     Yr   Chang       
                  Mean  Median   High    Low  No    ago      e%  
 EBITDA            236     235    240    234   3    245    -3.7       
 Result before    90.1    93.0   96.4   80.8   3   72.5    24.3       
 tax                                                             
 Net profit       57.6    54.1   64.6   54.1   3   54.4     5.9       
 EPS              0.66    0.62   0.74   0.62   3   0.62     6.5       
 Dividend per     0.40    0.40   0.40   0.39   3   0.38     5.3       
 share                                                           
 
    
     
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux
 

 (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)

