EARNINGS SURVEY-CA Immo's Q3 funds from operations seen down 42.4 pct

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien third-quarter results * Due Nov. 25 after market close * Q3 funds from operations (FFO) seen down 42.4 percent at 15.5 million euros. Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 27-Nov. 21 Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q3 Mean Median High Low No Year ago Change% Prev.Q Rental income 34.1 35.3 35.5 31.4 3 75.4 -54.8 36.3 EBITDA 25.5 25.8 26.2 24.6 3 65.2 -60.9 37.3 Operating result 17.3 16.8 19.5 15.6 3 111 -84.4 42.3 Result before tax 4.00 4.30 5.10 2.60 3 25.0 -84.0 22.4 FFO* 15.5 15.7 16.5 14.2 3 26.9 -42.4 26.4 FFO per share* 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.15 3 0.31 -45.2 0.29 Net profit 3.13 3.00 4.70 1.70 3 3.99 -21.6 19.0 EPS 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.02 3 0.05 -40.0 0.20 FY2014 Mean Median High Low No Yr ago Change% Rental income 144 144 146 143 3 281 -48.8 EBITDA 135 139 140 127 3 296 -54.4 Operating result 154 155 167 141 3 255 -39.6 Net profit 70.3 68.1 78.7 64.2 3 48.3 45.5 EPS 0.76 0.74 0.85 0.70 3 0.53 43.4 Dividend per 0.44 0.45 0.45 0.42 3 0.40 10.0 share FY2015 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 154 156 156 151 3 EBITDA 136 135 140 132 3 Operating result 165 163 169 162 3 Net profit 97.1 91.0 117 83.2 3 EPS 1.05 0.99 1.27 0.90 3 Dividend per 0.52 0.51 0.55 0.50 3 share FY2016 Mean Median High Low No Rental income 166 164 171 163 3 EBITDA 144 143 149 141 3 Operating result 176 174 186 168 3 Net profit 109 105 129 93.3 3 EPS 1.18 1.14 1.40 1.01 3 Dividend per 0.59 0.57 0.64 0.55 3 share *including trading profits Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Raiffeisen Centrobank (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jane Baird)