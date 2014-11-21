FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EARNINGS SURVEY-CA Immo's Q3 funds from operations seen down 42.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-CA Immo's Q3 funds from operations seen down 42.4 pct

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien third-quarter results
    * Due Nov. 25 after market close
    * Q3 funds from operations (FFO) seen down 42.4 percent at 15.5 million euros.
    
    Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 27-Nov. 21
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                    Q3                                                                         
                       Mean    Median        High       Low    No  Year ago    Change%   Prev.Q
 Rental income         34.1      35.3        35.5      31.4     3      75.4      -54.8     36.3
 EBITDA                25.5      25.8        26.2      24.6     3      65.2      -60.9     37.3
 Operating result      17.3      16.8        19.5      15.6     3       111      -84.4     42.3
 Result before tax     4.00      4.30        5.10      2.60     3      25.0      -84.0     22.4
 FFO*                  15.5      15.7        16.5      14.2     3      26.9      -42.4     26.4
 FFO per share*        0.17      0.17        0.18      0.15     3      0.31      -45.2     0.29
 Net profit            3.13      3.00        4.70      1.70     3      3.99      -21.6     19.0
 EPS                   0.03      0.03        0.05      0.02     3      0.05      -40.0     0.20
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                    FY2014                                                                     
                       Mean    Median        High       Low    No    Yr ago    Change%         
 Rental income          144       144         146       143     3       281      -48.8         
 EBITDA                 135       139         140       127     3       296      -54.4         
 Operating result       154       155         167       141     3       255      -39.6         
 Net profit            70.3      68.1        78.7      64.2     3      48.3       45.5         
 EPS                   0.76      0.74        0.85      0.70     3      0.53       43.4         
 Dividend per          0.44      0.45        0.45      0.42     3      0.40       10.0         
 share                                                                                  
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                    FY2015                                                                     
                       Mean    Median        High       Low    No                              
 Rental income          154       156         156       151     3                              
 EBITDA                 136       135         140       132     3                              
 Operating result       165       163         169       162     3                              
 Net profit            97.1      91.0         117      83.2     3                              
 EPS                   1.05      0.99        1.27      0.90     3                              
 Dividend per          0.52      0.51        0.55      0.50     3                              
 share                                                                                  
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                                                                                               
                    FY2016                                                                     
                       Mean    Median       High        Low    No                              
 Rental income          166       164         171       163     3                              
 EBITDA                 144       143         149       141     3                              
 Operating result       176       174         186       168     3                              
 Net profit             109       105         129      93.3     3                              
 EPS                   1.18      1.14        1.40      1.01     3                              
 Dividend per          0.59      0.57        0.64      0.55     3                              
 share                                                                                  
 *including                                                                                    
 trading profits                                                                        
 
    
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from:    
 Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Raiffeisen Centrobank

 (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.