FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CA Immo sells Mercedes HQ in Berlin for 88 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

CA Immo sells Mercedes HQ in Berlin for 88 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immobilien has agreed to sell the Mercedes-Benz headquarters in Berlin to Union Investment for around 88 million euros ($121 million).

“After the successful conclusion of this project, developing further high-value office properties to strengthen our German asset portfolio is right at the top of our agenda,” CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

The property is fully leased to Mercedes-Benz for 10 years, the company added on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.