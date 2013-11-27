FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CA Immo says optimistic to sell large E.Europe site
#Corrections News
November 27, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-CA Immo says optimistic to sell large E.Europe site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects speaker to CFO from CEO)

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien is optmistic it can agree the sale of a large eastern European site by the end of the year, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“We are in quite optimistic discussions on one large site in eastern Europe,” Florian Nowotny said on a conference call after the company reported third-quarter results. He did not elaborate on the site but said he hoped to be able to say more at the company’s capital markets day on Dec. 10.

Nowotny said CA Immo wanted to balance its portfolio geographically following two large disposals in Germany it hopes to complete this year.

He added that he expected a slight increase in like-for-like occupancy rates next year and stable like-for-like rents. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Louise Heavens)

