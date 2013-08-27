FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's CA Immo says Q2 rental income flat
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

Austria's CA Immo says Q2 rental income flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group CA Immo said on Tuesday second-quarter rental income was flat at 69 million euros ($92 million), as project completions in Germany were offset by last year’s sale of the Warsaw Financial Center.

Conwert, which is focusing on residential property management, especially in Germany, said it anticipated a dynamic second half in terms of transactions including the sale of Tower 185 in Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

