Rental income, cost cuts boost CA Immo Q3 earnings
November 26, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Rental income, cost cuts boost CA Immo Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group CA Immobilien reported an unexpected increase in core profit in the third quarter thanks to record-high rental income and cost cuts.

Rental income rose 6 percent to 75 million euros ($102 million) as the company operated a more efficient portfolio and increased its rental margin, CA Immo said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5 percent to 65 million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a fall to 57 million euros on average. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

