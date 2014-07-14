FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz interested in UniCredit's CA Immo stake
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2014 / 8:23 AM / 3 years ago

Immofinanz interested in UniCredit's CA Immo stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 14 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate company Immofinanz is interested in buying UniCredit’s 16.8 percent stake in peer CA Immobilien, Immofinanz’s chief executive said.

“What CA immo has would fit us well. They are in the same geographies as us, in the same asset classes, and it would be a good extension of our portfolio,” Eduard Zehetner told Reuters by telephone on Monday.

CA Immo said earlier that UniCredit, its biggest shareholder, was considering selling its stake, which is worth about 230 million euros ($314 million) according to CA Immo’s current market capitalisation.

Zehetner declined to say whether negotiations had already begun but said Immofinanz was in contact with UniCredit.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.