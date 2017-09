VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ca Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Says share capital rises by 8,918,668.79 euros to 718,336,602.72 euros

* Says at end of October number of voting rights increases from 97,581,559 to 98,808,336 voting rights

* Says changes are due to the exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds