Cairn Energy successfully flow-tests Senegal appraisal well
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
January 4, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Cairn Energy successfully flow-tests Senegal appraisal well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said it successfully flow-tested an appraisal well situated around 100 kilometres off the coast of Senegal.

“The results help to confirm the overall scale and extent of the resource base in Senegal and further appraisal activity is expected to lead to future revision of the estimates,” Chief Executive Simon Thomson said.

The company, whose projects stretch from Greenland to Senegal, said in August that it expected to start drilling operations at its oilfields in the west African country in the fourth quarter.

Cairn Energy is the operator and 40-percent owner of three blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

