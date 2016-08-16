FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cairn Energy raises resource estimate for Senegal oilfields
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 16, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Cairn Energy raises resource estimate for Senegal oilfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil exploration company Cairn Energy Plc raised its best estimate of reserves at its oilfields off the coast of Senegal by almost a third on Tuesday, following successful appraisal of the SNE-4 test well earlier this year.

The company said its 2C resource estimate, or its best estimate of contingent resources, for its Senegal wells had increased to 473 million barrels from its earlier forecast of 385 million barrels in May.

Cairn Energy also said that independently verified estimates of reserves in its Senegal fields were more than 2.7 billion barrels, with further exploration potential of about 500 million barrels in the region.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.