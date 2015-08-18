FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairn Energy expects to begin Senegal drilling ops in fourth qtr
#Energy
August 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Cairn Energy expects to begin Senegal drilling ops in fourth qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said it expected to start drilling operations at its oilfields in Senegal in the fourth quarter.

The British company, which has no revenue as it focuses purely on exploration, posted a loss after tax of $230 million for the first half, compared with $62 million a year earlier, hurt by a $177 million impairment charge.

The company said its group cash position was $725 million, down from $869 million at the end of December. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

