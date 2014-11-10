FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairn makes second oil discovery offshore Senegal
November 10, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Cairn makes second oil discovery offshore Senegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Cairn Energy has made a second oil discovery off the coast of Senegal which bears similar characteristics as a nearby oil find the British-based company made last month.

The SNE-1 well located around 100 kilometres off the coast of the west African country may hold 150-670 million barrels of recoverable resources, Cairn Energy said.

The oil explorer is the operator and owns a 40 percent stake in three blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 percent. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)

